Hooker (forearm) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Hooker was unable to practice during the Cowboys' Week 3 prep, being ruled out early ahead of the game against the Ravens. The free safety starting Week 4 prep as a limited participant is a great sign that the 30-year-old may be able to suit up for Sunday's game against the Texans. Hooker will likely need to upgrade to a full participant by Friday to avoid any injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest.