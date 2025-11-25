Hooker (toe/thigh) was a limited participant during Monday's walkthrough practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Hooker continues to play through a toe injury that caused him to miss the Cowboys' five games prior to the Week 10 bye, but he also appears to be dealing with a thigh issue that he likely picked up during Sunday's 24-21 overtime win over the Eagles. He will have two more chances to log a full practice and avoid an injury tag ahead of Thursday's game against Kansas City. In the two games since his return, Hooker has accumulated eight tackles (four solo) and one pass defense.