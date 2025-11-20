Hooker (toe) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Hooker was activated from injured reserve ahead of Monday's game against the Raiders, when he logged three solo tackles and a pass defense during the Cowboys' 33-16 win. He missed the five prior games while on IR due to a toe injury, and he'll have his practice reps limited to avoid aggravating the issue. Hooker will have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation ahead of Sunday's game against Philadelphia.