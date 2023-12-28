Hooker (ankle) practiced without restrictions Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Hooker missed Week 15 due to an ankle injury, but he was able to return and log 73 percent of Dallas' defensive snaps Sunday in a loss to Miami. The safety was deemed a limited participant in Tuesday's practice walk-through; however, his ability to practice in full one day later suggests that he didn't suffer any setbacks versus the Dolphins. As such, Hooker should be able to take the field Saturday in a key clash against the Lions.