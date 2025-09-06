Hooker tallied nine tackles (four solo) during the Cowboys' 24-20 loss to the Eagles on Thursday.

Hooker tied with Kenneth Murray for the most tackles on the Cowboys, and the duo each played all 63 defensive snaps in Thursday's regular-season opener. Hooker played 1,008 defensive snaps last season and will operate as an every-down safety alongside Donovan Wilson in 2025. The Cowboys host the NFC East rival Giants on Sunday, Sept. 14.