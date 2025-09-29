Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday that Hooker (toe) is still being evaluated but could miss a couple weeks due to the injury he sustained during Sunday night's 40-40 overtime tie with the Packers, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Hooker was forced out of Sunday's tie in the second quarter, though he managed to tally four tackles (two solo) before leaving the field. It doesn't sound as though the veteran safety's injury is severe enough that it might require a stint on IR, but his status will need to be monitored for Week 5 against the Jets, and perhaps also Week 6 against the Panthers. Markquese Bell and Juanyeh Thomas will be candidates to handle increased defensive snaps if Hooker misses any time.