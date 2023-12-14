Hooker (ankle) was estimated as a non-participant for Wednesday's practice, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran safety battled a shoulder issue earlier in the season but has yet to miss a game, starting all 13 contests up to this point. Hooker has accrued 46 tackles (24 solo), three pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 86 percent of the defensive snaps.