Hooker (hamstring) is inactive Sunday against the Bears, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hooker was unable to practice this week and was considered a game-time decision coming into Sunday. With the Cowboys entering a bye week, Hooker will have extended time to prepare for a return to the field.
