Hooker recorded 62 tackles (44 solo) with three interceptions and a fumble recovery for a touchdown over 16 regular-season games in 2022.

The 26-year-old safety stayed mostly healthy, missing only a Week 8 contest against the Bears due to a hamstring strain, and as a result Hooker put together the most productive season of his career. The Cowboys' trio of safeties (Hooker, Donovan Wilson and Jayron Kearse) all posted strong numbers in Dan Quinn's defense, but with Wilson a free agent and potentially headed elsewhere, Hooker could see an increased workload in 2023.