default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hooker (toe) is questionable to return to Sunday night's contest against the Packers, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Hooker suffered a toe injury in the second quarter, placing some doubt on his ability to make it back out onto the field in Week 4. In his absence, Markquese Bell and Juanyeh Thomas will both see an increase in workload in the Cowboys' secondary.

More News