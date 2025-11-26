Hooker (toe/thigh) has no injury designation ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Cowboys, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

The 29-year-old upgraded from a limited practice session Tuesday to a full go Wednesday, suggesting he's moved past his injuries in time to play Thursday. Hooker has appeared in just six games this season, recording 28 total tackles and one pass defensed. Now fully healthy, he's expected to operate as Dallas' top free safety in Week 13.