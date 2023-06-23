Hooker (thumb) participated in Cowboys minicamp.
Hooker underwent a procedure on his thumb after the Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs. He missed just one game last season, appearing in 16 regular-season contests while starting both playoff games. Hooker recorded a career-best 62 tackles and three interceptions on 81 percent of Dallas' defensive snaps.
