Cowboys' Malik Hooker: Ruled out for rest of Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hooker (toe) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday night's contest against the Packers, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Hooker suffered a toe injury in the second quarter, and he will now be sidelined for the remainder of the team's Week 4 contest. The safety registered four total tackles (two solo) before exiting the game. In his place, Markquese Bell and Juanyeh Thomas stand to operate in more significant roles in the secondary.
