Hooker recorded two tackles and returned a fumble for a 38-yard touchdown in Sunday's 54-19 win over the Colts.

The safety was taken 15th overall by Indianapolis in the 2017 NFL Draft, but his career with the Colts was marred by multiple injuries and he joined the Cowboys as a free agent last season. Hooker got some revenge against his former employers by scooping up a fumble and racing down the sidelines for the second of five Dallas TDs in the fourth quarter. The 26-year-old has stayed healthy this year and through 11 games he has 43 tackles, eight shy of his prior career high.