Hooker recorded eight tackles (five solo), including one for loss, during Sunday's 25-10 win over the Commanders.
Hooker recorded a season-high eight stops during the win, falling one short of the team high. The veteran safety has played every defensive snap for the Cowboys over the past three weeks, recording 17 tackles (12 solo). He'll look to build off his season-high performance against the Rams on Sunday.
