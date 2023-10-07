Hooker (shoulder) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's Week 5 contest against the 49ers, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Hooker appeared on the injury report with a shoulder issue after logging a limited practice session Wednesday. He was limited again Thursday but managed to return to full participation Friday. That was enough for the Cowboys to deem him ready to play Week 5 in a key NFC battle versus San Francisco. Hooker has recorded 14 tackles (eight solo) along with an interception through four contests this season.