Hooker signed a three-year contract extension worth up to $24 million with the Cowboys on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hooker's dealing includes and $8 million signing bonus and $16.5 million guaranteed. The 27-year-old safety's set to remain a Cowboy through the 2026 season. Hooker set a career high with 62 tackles in 2022 while tying his career high with three interceptions.