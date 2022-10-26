Hooker (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
It's unclear when Hooker sustained his hamstring injury as he was able to compile a team-high 12 tackles in Sunday's loss to the Eagles. The safety will have two more practice opportunities prior to Sunday's contest against Chicago.
