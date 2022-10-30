Hooker (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Bears, is considered a game-time decision, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Even though Hooker's hamstring injury kept him sidelined for practice all week, the Cowboys aren't closing the door on the sixth-year safety suiting up. After playing north of 70 percent of the snaps on defense in each of Dallas' first six games, Hooker dropped down to a season-low 51 percent snap share in the Week 7 win over Detroit, with the hamstring issue perhaps contributing to his lighter-than-normal playing time.