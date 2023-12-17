Hooker (ankle) is inactive Sunday against the Bills, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Hooker closed the week with a limited practice after starting with back-to-back DNPs. The veteran safety has yet to miss a game this season, but that streak will come to an end in Week 15. Donovan Wilson will likely get the start in his place.
