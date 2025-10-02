Hooker (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Hooker sustained a toe injury during the Cowboys' 40-40 tie to the Packers in Week 4. He was spotted in a walking boot Wednesday, and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus confirmed Thursday that the veteran safety will not play against the Jets. Juanyeh Thomas played a season-high 51 defensive snaps in Week 4, and he figures to be the leading candidate to start alongside Donovan Wilson at safety due to Hooker's injury.