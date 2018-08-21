Murdock (ankle) agreed to an injury settlement and was waived from injured reserve, according to the league's official transaction log.

Murdock landed on IR last week after sustaining an unspecified ankle injury. The receiver is now immediately eligible to sign with any team outside of Dallas.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 4.0

    Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    WR Tiers 4.0

    Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    RB Tiers 4.0

    Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...