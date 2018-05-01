Cowboys' Marchie Murdock: Signs with Cowboys

Murdock signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com reports.

A transfer from Illinois, Murdock finished his college career at Iowa State and produced solid numbers. His athletic limitations kept him out of the draft, but his hands and sharp routes could allow him to develop into a possession receiver in the NFL if he shines in camp.

