Martin sat out Wednesday's practice with an undisclosed injury.

Martin didn't play at all in 2017, but he'd flashed first-team potential earlier in his career. He's been operating as a backup while with Dallas. While his injury is unclear, there has been no indication that it's serious or that it will hinder him for long. Look for Kadeem Edwards or Joe Looney to get some extra reps in any upcoming practices that Martin misses.

More News
Our Latest Stories