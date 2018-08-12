Martin (toe) is not expected to play this season, but is seeking a second opinion on his injured left toe before undergoing surgery, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Martin tore ligaments in his big toe during the Cowboys first preseason contest against the 49ers. The backup guard inked a one-year deal with the Cowboys this offseason. Damien Mama and Dustin Stanton are both candidates to fill Martin's spot as a depth option on Dallas' offensive line.