Martin (toe) spent the season on IR after tearing a ligament in his right big toe, Tyler Dragon of DallasNews.com reports.

Martin suffered his injury during the Cowboys' first preseason game back in August and wasn't able to return during the season. It's unclear how long his recovery will take or if he'll miss any part of the team's offseason program. He'll set his sights on securing a role as a backup lineman with the team once he's back to full strength.