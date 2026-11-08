Liufau (forearm) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Colts, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Liufau has yet to play this season after breaking his left forearm in Dallas' preseason finale against New Orleans. He was designated to return Oct. 22 and was a full participant in all three practices this week. That bodes well for his chance of playing Sunday, which could be especially helpful to the Cowboys' pass rush after Malachi Lawrence (ankle) landed on IR on Saturday.