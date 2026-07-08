Cowboys' Marist Liufau: Bulks up ahead of position switch

Liufau is expected to play outside linebacker under new Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker this season, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

In anticipation of the move from off-ball linebacker to the edge for Dallas, Liufau has bulked up this offseason. "I'm excited, [it's] just another opportunity to get on the field," Liufau said. "At the end of the day, it's not something I can't do. I'm excited to really showcase what I can do. I will be fine." Liufau is expected to get more opportunities to rush the passer under Parker. A third-round pick in 2024, Liufau has appeared in all 34 regular-season games since entering the league but logged just 18 percent of the defensive snaps under DC Matt Eberflus last season. With Parker now at the controls on the defensive side, Liufau could get more reps in tandem with Rashan Gary.