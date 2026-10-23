The Cowboys designated Liufau (forearm) to return from injured reserve Thursday.

The move opens Liufau's 21-day practice window, meaning the Cowboys can take up to three weeks to decide whether to activate the third-year defender or rule him out for the season. Liufau was a limited participant in practice Thursday, per Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site, and it's unclear if he'll be activated ahead of Monday's matchup in Philadelphia. Liufau was primarily a special-teamer last season and could take on a similar role as a rotational linebacker upon his potential return.