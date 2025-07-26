Liufau is looking faster than he did as a rookie last season during the early part of training camp, Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com reports. "That was a big thing that I wanted to work on this offseason, and also my conditioning," Liufau said this week. "Knowing [new defensive coordinator Matt] Eberflus' system, we're gonna be running a lot, and it emphasizes running through the ball, and so we got to be in the best shape to be able to dominate and play the kind of defense that we want."

A third-round pick in 2024, Liufau began last season bouncing between a depth role on defense and special teams, but by the final month of the campaign the Notre Dame product was not only starting, he was wearing the green dot for coordinator Mike Zimmer. Liufau recorded 24 tackles (12 solo) with two forced fumbles and a pass defended over his final four games of 2024, but in Eberflus' linebacker-friendly scheme, his production could skyrocket, especially with DeMarvion Overshown (knee) not expected to be ready until midseason.