Liufau figures to replace DeMarvion Overshown, who is undergoing surgery to repair a knee injury he sustained Monday versus the Bengals, as a starter for the remainder of the season, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

After Overshown was forced out of Monday's game early by the gruesome injury, Liufau filled in admirably, and he recorded the first sack as a pro in Week 14. If he sees serious competition for playing time at inside linebacker next to Eric Kendricks during the rest of this year, it will likely come from 2022 fifth-rounder Damone Clark.