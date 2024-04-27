The Cowboys selected Liufau in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 87th overall.

Liufau was a "see ball, get ball" type of linebacker at Notre Dame with the ability to diagnose where the play was going and get there in a hurry, often with authority. His intensity led to him occasionally running out of plays but also record some impressive highlights. At 6-foot-2 and 234 pounds with 4.64 speed, his chase-and-tackle ability should translate to the next level. Dallas will have to get him to play more disciplined, but if they can accomplish that, Liufau can be an asset in this linebacker corps.