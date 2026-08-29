Liufau (wrist) is questionable to return to Friday's preseason finale against the Saints, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Liufau sustained the injury in the first half, playing his new position as an outside linebacker. 2026 will be the 25-year-old's first season as an edge rusher, so new issues as he adjusts to the position in a live game are not entirely surprising. If Liufau cannot return to the contest, Isaiah Land or Tyrus Wheat may see an increase in defensive snaps throughout the second half.