Liufau (wrist) is questionable to return to Friday's preseason finale against the Saints, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Liufau sustained the injury in the first half, playing his new position as an outside linebacker. 2026 will be the 25-year-old's first season as an edge rusher, so new issues as he adjusts to the position in a live game are not entirely surprising. If Liufau cannot return to the contest, Isaiah Land or Tyrus Wheat may see an increase in defensive snaps throughout the second half.

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