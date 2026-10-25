Liufau (forearm) has been downgraded from questionable to out ahead of Monday night's game against the Eagles.

Liufau was designated to return from injured reserve Thursday and was a full practice participant Friday and Saturday. That was enough for him to draw the questionable tag, but the third-year pro has not progressed enough in his recovery from a broken left forearm. Given his ability to practice without restrictions, Liufau has a good chance of being activated from IR for Week 8 against the Cardinals on Nov. 1.