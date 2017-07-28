Cowboys' Mark Nzeocha: Returns to practice Thursday
Nzeocha (knee) was back at practice Thursday, DallasCowboys.com reports.
Recovery from a knee scope in June slightly delayed the start of his training camp, but the linebacker is now back in the mix. Heading into his third NFL season, Nzeocha has only three tackles in eight career games, but he could see his role expand in 2017 depending on the availability of Damien Wilson, who could be facing a suspension for an off-field incident, and Jaylon Smith (knee).
