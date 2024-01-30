Bell recorded 94 tackles (60 solo) while adding four passes defended and two forced fumbles over 17 regular-season games in 2023.

The undrafted second-year safety out of Florida A&M began the season splitting his time between a depth role on defense and special teams, but Bell moved into a starting role in Week 6 and never looked back. He filled the hybrid linebacker-safety role that had previously made an IDP asset out of players like Keanu Neal in defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's system, so Bell's 2024 outlook could depend very heavily on whether Quinn returns to Dallas next season or takes a head coaching job elsewhere.