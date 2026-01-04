Bell has entered the league's concussion protocol and has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Giants, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Bell went to the locker room during the second quarter of Sunday's game and was diagnosed with a concussion after an evaluation by medical staff. With Bell done for the day and Alijah Clark (personal reasons) inactive, the Cowboys will have no safeties behind Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker the rest of the way. Cornerbacks C.J. Goodwin, Corey Ballentine and Trikweze Bridges could see some snaps at safety as a result of Bell's injury.