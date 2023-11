Bell recorded a career-high 10 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's win over the Panthers.

The undrafted second-year player has slipped into the hybrid safety/linebacker role in a Dan Quinn defense that has led to IDP value for plenty of others, and Bell's workload has only grown since Leighton Vander Esch (neck) landed on IR. In five games without Vander Esch on the field, Bell has collected 33 tackles -- a 112-tackle pace over a full season.