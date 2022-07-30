Bell has impressed the Cowboys' coaching staff in the early days of training camp and could earn a roster spot as a key special-teams contributor, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Florida A&M drew praise from coach Mike McCarthy on Friday. "He's been extremely impressive," McCarthy said. "I'll tell you, he's probably - of the rookie class - one of the top guys who jumped out in the offseason program. We felt right away that this young man has an excellent chance to do some excellent things, and he hasn't disappointed at all." Bell might not see many snaps on defense as a rookie, but he could position himself to be part of Dallas' future in the secondary behind veteran safeties Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker.