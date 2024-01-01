Bell recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) in a Week 17 win over the Lions.

The hybrid linebacker-safety produced double-digit tackles for the second time this season as he continues to provide solid deep-league IDP value in Dan Quinn's scheme. Bell, who went undrafted in 2022 out of Florida A&M and saw only 20 snaps on defense over five games as a rookie, has erupted for 92 tackles, three passes defended and two forced fumbles over 16 games this season.