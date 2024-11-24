Bell (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
This was an expected transaction after the rotational safety suffered a gruesome dislocated shoulder back in Week 11. Bell was widely regarded as one of the better special teams aces in the league, so his absence will be missed.
More News
-
Cowboys' Markquese Bell: Won't return this season•
-
Cowboys' Markquese Bell: Ruled out Monday night•
-
Cowboys' Markquese Bell: Questionable to return Monday•
-
Cowboys' Markquese Bell: Full go Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Markquese Bell: Not playing Week 4•
-
Cowboys' Markquese Bell: Doubtful for Thursday night•