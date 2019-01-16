Cowboys' Marqueston Huff: Lands reserve/future deal
Huff signed a futures deal with the Cowboys, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Huff spent the 2018 season on injured reserve due to an undisclosed injury sustained in August, but worked out with the Cowboys prior to their regular-season finale and appears to have returned to full health. The 2014 fourth-round pick will spend the offseason competing for a depth role.
