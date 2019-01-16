Cowboys' Marqueston Huff: Re-signs with Dallas
Huff signed a reserve/future contract with the Cowboys on Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Huff spent the 2018 campaign on injured reserve after getting hurt during training camp. He since appears to have made a full recovery from the undisclosed issue, as he resumed working out with Dallas prior to the regular-season finale. The safety will take part in the Cowboys' offseason program and will hope to secure a depth role in the secondary in 2018.
