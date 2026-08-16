Cowboys' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Blanked in preseason opener

Valdes-Scantling failed to bring in his only target in the Cowboys' 17-7 preseason win over the Seahawks on Saturday.

The veteran speedster was blanketed down the left sideline on his one target. Valdes-Scantling was dealing with a knee injury earlier in the week and slated to get an MRI as recently as Thursday, so his availability for Saturday's game was somewhat surprising. Valdes-Scantling will hope to make a better case to stick as a depth option at receiver in Dallas' second preseason game next Saturday night on the road against the Cardinals.