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Cowboys' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Blanked in preseason opener

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Valdes-Scantling failed to bring in his only target in the Cowboys' 17-7 preseason win over the Seahawks on Saturday.

The veteran speedster was blanketed down the left sideline on his one target. Valdes-Scantling was dealing with a knee injury earlier in the week and slated to get an MRI as recently as Thursday, so his availability for Saturday's game was somewhat surprising. Valdes-Scantling will hope to make a better case to stick as a depth option at receiver in Dallas' second preseason game next Saturday night on the road against the Cardinals.

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