Cowboys' Marquez White: Arrested in 'road rage incident'
White was arrested June 15 in Collin County, Texas and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Jon Johnson of the Dothan Eagle reports.
White said the arrest stemmed from a "road rage incident" that occurred last October, with a delayed police investigation resulting in the second-degree felony charge being brought several months later. The Cowboys and the NFL will presumably wait for the legal process to play out before levying any punishment for White, who is slated to compete for a depth role in the Dallas secondary during training camp.
