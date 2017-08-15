Play

White (hamstring) has returned to practice, Bryan Broaddus of the team's official site reports.

White did not play in the Cowboys first preseason contest, but his return to practice hints that he could be available for team's second exhibition game Saturday. As it currently stands, White projects to function as a depth corner for Dallas this year if he can stay healthy.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories