Kneeland recorded three tackles, including his first career sack, in Thursday's loss to the Eagles.

The second-year defensive end picked up the Cowboys' first sack of the post-Micah Parsons era, bringing down Jalen Hurts midway through the third quarter. It was the only sack of the game for the Dallas defense. Kneeland played only 11 games as a rookie last season due to a knee injury after being selected in the second round, but the Western Michigan product should be in for a big role in the pass-rush rotation this year as the team tries to replace Parsons' relentless pressure.