Kneeland is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Panthers due to an ankle injury, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Kneeland was cleared to play against Carolina after working through an ankle injury all week. He appears to have aggravated the injury, and he'll be evaluated to determine whether he can return to Sunday's game. James Houston and Jadeveon Clowney are in line to see more rotational snaps at defensive end for as long as Kneeland is out of the game.