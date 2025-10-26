Kneeland (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

An ankle injury prevented Kneeland from playing against the Commanders in Week 7. He earned the questionable tag for Week 8 after logging a full practice Friday, and he has been given the green light to play Sunday after going through pregame warmups. Kneeland's return means there will be less rotational snaps at defensive end for the likes of Jadeveon Clowney, James Houston and Donovan Ezeiruaku.