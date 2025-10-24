default-cbs-image
Kneeland (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Kneeland ended the week on a high note with a full practice Friday, but he has not quite been cleared to play. The 2024 second-rounder was sidelined for Week 7 due to an ankle injury, and his status for Sunday's game may not be officially known until the Cowboys announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Kneeland's return would mean less rotational snaps at defensive end to go around for Jadeveon Clowney, James Houston and Donovan Ezeiruaku.

